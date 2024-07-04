Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

