Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 15,927 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

