Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,477 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $449.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.89.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

