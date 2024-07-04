Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bank7

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

