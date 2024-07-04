Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.81% of Barnes Group worth $178,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Barnes Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

