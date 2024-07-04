BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). BayCom had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

