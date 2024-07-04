Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.35. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 24,615 shares.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

