Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,468.45

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,468.45 ($56.52) and traded as low as GBX 4,350 ($55.02). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,425 ($55.97), with a volume of 5,528 shares.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £230.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,714.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,314.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,468.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,552 ($57.58) per share, for a total transaction of £500.72 ($633.34). Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.