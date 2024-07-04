Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $28,145.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00080058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010932 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.