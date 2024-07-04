BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.88 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $838.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

