BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.