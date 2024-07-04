Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

