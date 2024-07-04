Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2,072.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

