BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $491.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

