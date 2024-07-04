BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 67 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.