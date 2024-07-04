BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.92

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.92 and traded as high as C$30.30. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.30, with a volume of 23,666 shares trading hands.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.78.
