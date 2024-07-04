Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $117,720,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BYD opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.