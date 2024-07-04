Brian Mitts Sells 2,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $38.69 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

