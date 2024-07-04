Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.59. 2,446,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,676,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.