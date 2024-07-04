Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GSLC stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.