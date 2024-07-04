Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,467 Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.65% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICLO opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

