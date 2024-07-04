Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

