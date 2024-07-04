Brookstone Capital Management Invests $203,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

