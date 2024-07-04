Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

