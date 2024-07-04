Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.