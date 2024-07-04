Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after buying an additional 517,435 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 332,978 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,038,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

