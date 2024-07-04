Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

BURL stock opened at $233.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.74. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $245.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

