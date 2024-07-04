Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

