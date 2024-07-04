C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

