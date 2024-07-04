Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

