Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89.4% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.