Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

