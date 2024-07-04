Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $232.35

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$232.35 and traded as low as C$219.96. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$219.97, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$232.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$249.35. The stock has a market cap of C$752.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

