CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Sells 3,978 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarGurus Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.33 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

