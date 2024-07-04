CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.41.

CarGurus Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,994 shares of company stock worth $1,831,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

