Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.66 and a 200-day moving average of $467.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

