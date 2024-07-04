Carret Asset Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

