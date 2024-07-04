Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGV opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

