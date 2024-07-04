Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.09 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

