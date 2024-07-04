Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

