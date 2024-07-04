Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.79

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.79 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.85). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.85), with a volume of 15,520 shares.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £141.10 million, a PE ratio of -14,600.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gillian Watson bought 37,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £50,665.44 ($64,084.80). 28.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.