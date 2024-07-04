Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 382,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 965,461 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

