Cee Holdings Trust Buys 23,136 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,361,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

