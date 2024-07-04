Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 3.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 177,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,393,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

