Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $61,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 105,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after buying an additional 750,677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Down 0.2 %

CHGG stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

