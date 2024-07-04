China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

