China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,964,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,820.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.77.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

