China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,964,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,820.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.77.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
