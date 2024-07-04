Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $44,587,680.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Impinj alerts:

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $964,877.19.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

Impinj Trading Up 0.7 %

Impinj stock opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.