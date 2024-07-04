Christopher G.B. Meyer Sells 14,738 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $68,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,488.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $330,947.77.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lesaka Technologies stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lesaka Technologies worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

