Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

